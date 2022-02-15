Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 402.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NYSE:WLK opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.