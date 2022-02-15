Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $239.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

