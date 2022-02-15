Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.94. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,918.55. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,640 shares of company stock worth $535,232.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.