WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Up 2.9%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $44.90. Approximately 316,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 766,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCLD. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 220.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 201.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 123.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter.

