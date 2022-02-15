WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading 0.9% Higher

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.70 and last traded at $63.54. 26,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 54,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,181,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,459,000 after acquiring an additional 603,416 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 269,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 259,975 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.