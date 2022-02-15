Wix.com (WIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a one year low of $109.03 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wix.com stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Wix.com worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

