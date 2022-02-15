Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woodward by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Woodward by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Woodward by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

