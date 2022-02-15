W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.27. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 27,005 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $606.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.
About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
