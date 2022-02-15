X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 225,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 161,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 104,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

