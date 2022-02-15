Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) vs. Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Critical Survey

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Yandex alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yandex and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Yandex currently has a consensus target price of $83.80, suggesting a potential upside of 85.48%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Yandex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Yandex has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yandex and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $2.96 billion 5.41 $345.30 million ($0.39) -115.84 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex -3.29% 3.29% 2.02% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

Summary

Yandex beats Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.