Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce sales of $101.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Yext posted sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $390.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

