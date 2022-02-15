YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,358.68

YouGov plc (LON:YOU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,358.68 ($18.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,315 ($17.79). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($18.13), with a volume of 53,337 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.03) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.03) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital cut shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,455 ($19.69) to GBX 1,300 ($17.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($22.19) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,393.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,358.68.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($19.76) per share, for a total transaction of £306.60 ($414.88).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

