Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CRNX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,533. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $937.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $136,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,206 shares of company stock worth $971,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.