Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. Energizer reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. 1,274,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

