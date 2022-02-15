Zacks: Analysts Anticipate onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. onsemi reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

