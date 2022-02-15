Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of THG stock opened at $140.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.45. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $112.96 and a one year high of $144.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

