Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) will post $178.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year sales of $875.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $878.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vacasa.

VCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $156,920,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $19,583,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,458,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,912,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $519,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

