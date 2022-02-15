Zacks: Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. Driven Brands posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.
Shares of DRVN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 780,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,301. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.17.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
