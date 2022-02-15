Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pyxis Oncology.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81).
In other news, Director Darren S. Cline bought 10,000 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik bought 15,700 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
