Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.85. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.55. 15,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.69. Qualys has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $142.94.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $15,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

