Zacks: Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of WRB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.11. 636,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,024. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.
