Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.85. American Water Works reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $148.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day moving average of $173.60. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.