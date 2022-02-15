Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.00. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVR Energy.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of CVI stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. 342,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,238. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

