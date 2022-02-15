Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.34 Million

Brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce sales of $678.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.54 million. Farfetch posted sales of $540.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 37.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $119,809,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 4,689,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

