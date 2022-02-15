Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gogo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gogo by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gogo by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

