Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.29. 2,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $7,739,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 41.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

