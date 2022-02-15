Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Shares of IFF traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,057. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.36. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.