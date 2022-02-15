Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

JCI stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. 79,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,127. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

