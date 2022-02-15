Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post $45.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $56.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $23.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $140.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.24 million to $182.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 178,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.