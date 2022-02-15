Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 453.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $2,099,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. 254,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

