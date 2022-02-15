Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. PAE reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAE.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 1,035,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $935.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58. PAE has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAE by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PAE by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,386,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 772,978 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $7,225,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $4,098,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

