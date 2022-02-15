Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.36. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,784. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $361.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,350 shares of company stock worth $608,974. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

