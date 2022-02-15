Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce $600.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.59 million. Woodward posted sales of $581.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Woodward stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $118.52. 6,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,994. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.20. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Woodward by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Woodward by 2,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 121,257 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

