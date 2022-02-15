Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.87. First Bank has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter worth $135,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

