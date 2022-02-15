Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in General Mills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101,582 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

