Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

GLOB stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.01. 3,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,023. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

