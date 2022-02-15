Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,931,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 332.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $199.86 and a 12-month high of $256.26.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.