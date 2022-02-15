Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,931,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 332.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $199.86 and a 12-month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

