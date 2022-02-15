Zacks: Brokerages Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.66. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 1,034,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,419. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

