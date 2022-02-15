Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Announce -$1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

