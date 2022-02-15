Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.22 Million

Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $258.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $222.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

TREE traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $116.97. 7,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.74. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,751,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in LendingTree by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

