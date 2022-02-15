Zacks: Brokerages Expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Post $1.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. RCI Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of RICK stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 111,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $639.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.07. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $53.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 56.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 64,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.