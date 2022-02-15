Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $8.62 on Tuesday, reaching $160.99. 12,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,820. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

