Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 19,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,637. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

