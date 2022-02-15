Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniti Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 1,297,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,277. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.99.
About Uniti Group
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
