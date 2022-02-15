Zacks Investment Management Buys 206 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 302.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 73,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

