Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 43,550 Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 99,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.80. Data I/O Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

