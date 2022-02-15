Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,692 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ COOP opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.