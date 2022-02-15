Zacks Investment Management Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,900,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.