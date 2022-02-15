Zacks Investment Management Makes New $143,000 Investment in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 154.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $2,006,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Tilly’s by 417.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 116,820 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $1,493,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

