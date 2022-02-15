Zacks Investment Management Takes $203,000 Position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.71% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 444,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

